Southborough democrats to elect delegates to state convention

Southborough – Registered democrats in Southborough will be holding a caucus at the Southborough Library, 25 Main St., Saturday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m. to elect six delegates and four alternates to the 2017 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, where democrats from across Massachusetts will gather to adopt a new party platform. The caucus will take place in the Eaton meeting room, lower level, and, in a departure from previous years, attendees will be able to change their registration at the caucus in order to run for delegate or to vote.

The convention will be held Saturday, June 3, at the DCU Center in Worcester.

“People are excited about politics and want to make a difference. Our caucuses are a great opportunity for those who are interested to get involved,” commented Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford. “Delegates will be voting on our party platform in Worcester, and we want to make sure that every Democrat has a voice. This is a time to come together and speak to our shared Democratic values.”

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered democrats in Southborough, and the Democratic Committee welcomes participants. Pre-registered democrats who will be age 18 by Sept. 11, 2018, the anticipated date of the primary, will be able to participate in caucuses and run for delegate. Delegates will be divided equally between men and women, and all ballots will be written and secret. In the spirit of inclusion, youth, minorities, and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be add-on delegates, either at their caucus or online at www.massdems.org.

The Southborough Democratic Town Committee meets on the first Thursday of the month at the Southborough Library. For more information on the caucus or the committee, contact Rose Mauro at rddmauro@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ southborough.democrats/.