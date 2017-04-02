Southborough Rotary seeks volunteers for upcoming community events

Southborough – The Southborough Rotary Club will sponsor two upcoming events in April.

On Saturday, April 22, the Rotary will team up with Southborough’s Department of Public Works (DPW) to host its 27th annual Earth Day Clean Up. Community volunteers are asked to swing by the DPW on Saturday morning to pick up supplies (DPW bags, coffee, donuts, Rotary t-shirts), select an area of Southborough to clean up, and go forth and “beautify” community areas. DPW will collect the full bags around town.

The annual goal is to collect the roadside trash, debris, and general garbage that has accumulated over the winter months and to support the never ending work of the DPW. A great opportunity for civic-minded organizations, local businesses, concerned citizens, students in need of community service hours, families looking for bonding time, or Earth Day supporters looking to make Southborough a little cleaner, nicer place to live. Plan ahead and come on down to the DPW for supplies and for a selected area on that Saturday.

At noon on Saturday, the Rotary will be gathering at the Southborough Library and treating Earth Day volunteers to a pizza lunch donated by the Southborough Domino’s. In addition, they will be supporting the planting and dedication of a new tree in front of the library. The entire Southborough community is invited.

On Sunday, April 23, at 1 p.m., Southborough Rotary Club and students at St. Mark’s School are joining forces with EndHungerNE to package meals for the hungry in Worcester County. Volunteers will gather in Taft Hall on St. Mark’s campus to package at least 10,000 meals. If you or your group are interested in helping, contact David Vachris at St. Mark’s School at dvachris@gmail.com. Donations can be made online at EndHungerNE.org by clicking on “Donate,” then on “Donate to a specific meal packaging event.” Under the “Add special instructions to the seller” tab, note “EndHungerNE event #29.”