The Bargain Box at St. Mark’s Church opening soon for spring season

Southborough – The Bargain Box, located in the lower level of the parish hall at St. Mark’s Church, 27 Main St., Southborough, has been in business as a quality consignment shop for almost 70 years.

Bargains on clothing and shoes can be found for women, teen girls, infants, kids and men. Maternity wear, swimwear and accessories such as belts, scarves and handbags are also available, as well as formal wear and Easter clothes. Prices are very reasonable and all money raised benefits local charities. The shop is open seasonally in the spring and fall.

The schedule for receiving consignments will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 21-23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday, March 31, Thursday, April 6, and Sunday, April 9, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Donated items are also welcome during open shop hours. These are Thursdays April 6 through May 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, April 9, 23, 30 and May 7 and 21, from 12 to 2 p.m.

The shop will be closed Sundays for Easter. April 16, Mother’s Day, May 14, and Memorial Day weekend, May 28.

Half-price sale days will be held Thursdays, May 18 and 25, and Sunday, May 21. A bag rummage sale ($5 per bag) will be held Sunday, June 4, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Visit http://stmarkssouthborough.org/bargain-box-2/ for the full flier and a consignment sheet or on Facebook at St. Mark’s Bargain Box.