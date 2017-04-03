Francis Waters, 88, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Frank Waters, a well-respected orthopedic surgeon at St. Vincent Hospital and later Fallon Clinic, knew that in life you needed three bones to survive: a wish bone, a funny bone and a back bone. He had all three.

Dr. Francis J. Waters MD died peacefully Thursday, March 30, 2017 after a period of failing health. He was 88. In heaven, he joined his wife, Lorna, who died July 28, 2016 after her struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anama (May their souls be at the right hand of God).

Born the last child into a family of 11 children on a 10-acre farm in “Carrowncurry,” Castlebar, Co. Mayo, Ireland, Frank was a son of the late Henry J. and Bridgid M. (McGowan) Waters. The last survivor, Frank was predeceased by his siblings, Margaret, Ena, Stella, Paddy, Martin, Harry, Jimmy, Jack, Deirdre, and Tom.

Upon graduation from University of Galway’s School of Medicine, he served his residency at St. John’s General Hospital in Newfoundland, Canada. It was there where he met Lorna Bryant, a young nurse at the Hospital. They married Nov. 21, 1956 in St. Patrick’s Church in Newfoundland and moved to the United States in 1958 when Frank began his residency at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

After a surgical training in orthopedics in New Haven, Conn. and Montreal, Canada, Frank became a surgeon at St. Vincent Hospital and was the first Orthopedic Surgeon there to perform a total knee and a total hip replacement surgery. The Waters family settled in Shrewsbury in 1963. He worked at St. Vincent for over 30 years and later worked as a consultant for the former Fallon Clinic, retiring fully in 1998.

Frank’s life was guided by his faith and a strong work ethic. Frank and Lorna took an active role in helping to raise two of their granddaughters, Colleen and Sasha. They traveled extensively throughout the United States, Australia, and Europe, and made numerous trips “Home” to Ireland.

His brogue was thick and heavy and perhaps his trade signature. He was a fantastic storyteller, an avid golfer and he would also welcome a game of poker and a bet on the horses. A sports enthusiast, he was always keeping tabs on sporting teams. They divided their time between Shrewsbury, Dennisport on Cape Cod and their home in Fort Myers, Florida.

He was a member of the American Medical Association, American Orthopedic Association and the Adelphi Council #4181 Knights of Columbus in Shrewsbury.

He leaves his children, Christopher F. Waters of Worcester, Brian H. Waters and his wife Annie of Shrewsbury, Catherine E. Burgoyne and her husband Jim of Tewksbury, and Francis J. “Frankie” Waters and his wife Diane of Chelmsford; his grandchildren, Colleen Altif and her husband John, Sasha, Emily and Sean Waters, Lilly, Madeline and Bridget Burgoyne, Carly Waters, and Francis Waters III; his great-granddaughter, Kennedy Altif; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor and remember Frank’s life by gathering for calling hours Tuesday, April 4, from 4-7 p.m., at Heald & Chiampa Funeral Directors ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center, and again Wednesday, April 5 before leaving in procession to Saint Mary’s Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.

Memorials in his name may be made to Saint Mary’s Church, Capital Campaign, 18 Summer St., Shrewsbury, MA 01545.