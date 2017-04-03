James P. Greenfield, 76, of Grafton and Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury/Grafton – James P. Greenfield, 76, passed away peacefully Friday, March 31, 2017 at Wachusett Manor Nursing Home in Gardner following a sudden illness. His wife of 47 years, Joy (Dupras) Greenfield, predeceased him in 2016.

He is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, a brother-in-law, and many friends. He was also predeceased by his sister, Beverly (Greenfield) Westerlind and brothers John and Joseph Greenfield.

Jim was born June 12, 1941 in Worcester, son of the late Irene (Bloomquist) and Paul J. Greenfield. Jim’s roots were in Worcester where he grew up and attended school. He resided with his late wife Joy in South Grafton, Millbury, and most recently Shrewsbury.

Jim served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he spent more than 33 years as a bus driver with the Worcester RTA, where his father, Paul Greenfield, also worked, and then for Silver Fox Bus Lines from 1979-2017. He was an active member of Local 22 Transit Union for more than 30 years, as well.

Happiness for Jim was found in time spent with his wife Joy close to home or years earlier camping at their trailer in Lebanon, Maine.

Please honor Jim with a memorial donation to The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or online at www.Dana-Farber.org.

All are welcome to gather with Jim’s family Wednesday, April 5, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton, followed by the celebration of his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 17 Waterville St., North Grafton. He will then be laid to rest with military honors at Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton.

