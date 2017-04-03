Judith Alyce Berquist, 79, formerly of Westborough

Naples, Fla. – Judith Alyce Berquist, 79, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Westborough, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at the Clewiston Nursing and Rehab Center in Clewiston, Fla.

Born in Newport, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Morton and Mildred (Sweet) Berquist. She was educated in Westborough schools and was a 1955 graduate of Westborough High School.

Judy worked for Bay State Abrasives and New England Electric Company before retiring and moving to Kennebunkport, Maine, where she made her love of sewing her second-act career.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held Sunday, April 9, at 3 p.m., in the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery will be private. There are no calling hours.