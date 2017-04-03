Monday, April 3rd, 2017 | Posted by

Judith Alyce Berquist, 79, formerly of Westborough

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Naples, Fla. – Judith Alyce Berquist, 79, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Westborough, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at the Clewiston Nursing and Rehab Center in Clewiston, Fla.

Born in Newport, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Morton and Mildred (Sweet) Berquist. She was educated in Westborough schools and was a 1955 graduate of Westborough High School.

Judy worked for Bay State Abrasives and New England Electric Company before retiring and moving to Kennebunkport, Maine, where she made her love of sewing her second-act career.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held Sunday, April 9, at 3 p.m., in the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery will be private. There are no calling hours.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=85008

Posted by on Apr 3 2017. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Troy Hillard: Great to see there is very little crime, i bound back and forth to New Zealand and they have alot more...
  • Phillip Mayer: Harvey Congratulations on achieving your Chair, Great job with your charities, Welcome Home, Brother...
  • J Lucarelli: looking forward to your article
  • J Lucarelli: Thank you for writing these tips
  • Ken: Enabling legislation prohibits any town with medicinal marijuana from stopping commercial marijuana sales.

Recently Added