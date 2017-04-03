Mary Ellen Bettinelli, 67, of Southborough

Southborough – Mary Ellen (Fidler) Bettinelli, 67, of Southborough, a devoted mother and grandmother, passed away at her home Friday, March 31, 2017. She was the beloved wife of Domenico Bettinelli for the past 30 years.

Born in Boston, she was the only daughter of Stan Fidler of Hudson, N.H. and the late Marie (Murray) Fidler.

Mary Ellen was a graduate of the Blessed Sacrament High School of Jamaica Plain and was a clerk for the Harvard Medical School Library for several years.

Mary Ellen was an avid reader and a fanatic Boston sports fan. She enjoyed the beach and being outside. However, her greatest joy was spending time and caring for her family.

In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by her daughters, Amanda Bettinelli of Lowell, Angela Bettinelli of Clinton, and Cristina Bettinelli of Southborough; two grandchildren, Shawn Paul and Elizabeth Collins; and her brothers, Robert Fidler and his wife Mary of Nashua, N.H. and Mark Fidler and his wife Janice of Milford, N.H.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough. A funeral home service will follow in the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or at www.BIDMC.org.

