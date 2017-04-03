Robert W. Bibeau, 95, of Grafton

Grafton – Robert W. Bibeau, 95, passed away Friday, March 31, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 50 years, Shirley (Carey) Bibeau, passed away in 2000.

Robert is survived by his children, Bonnie Newman and her husband Bradford, Robert F. Bibeau, Karen Goulet and her husband Michael, Suzanne Ashley and her husband Stephen, and Marie O’Malley; seven grandsons; four granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. His brother, Norman Bibeau, and sister, Vivian Clark, predeceased him.

Robert was born Sept. 29, 1921 in Worcester, son of the late Eva M. (Lamoreaux) and Frank L. Bibeau. His roots were in the Crow Hill neighborhood in Worcester where he graduated from Commerce High School.

Robert served proudly in the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant in the Americal Division during World War II, with his service spanning 4 years, 8 months, 12 days and 13 hours, as anyone in his family could easily recall. Following his military service, he attended Clark University and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, followed by attaining his Master’s Degree from the University of Massachusetts with a specialty in Bacteriology and Public Health.

Robert worked at Arter Grinder as a machinist for several years before he joined the Worcester Foundation for Experimental Biology in Shrewsbury as a Research Assistant.

For nearly 30 years, Robert taught Chemistry at Wayland High School. During his teaching career, he wrote an independent study program in Chemistry which was published professionally and used worldwide in addition to short stories. He earned his Master’s Degree in Education from Worcester State College during his teaching career.

Away from work, Robert could be found heading for the Cape Cod Canal or Scusset Beach or an afternoon on his sailboat during the summer or perhaps tinkering with model airplanes or trains at home. When he could find the time, Robert also was thrilled to be close to aircraft taking off and landing as he was a passionate aviation enthusiast.

For many years, he was a faithful parishioner of his beloved St. Mary’s church in North Grafton, where he served as a Lector and sang in the church choir.

Robert’s true legacy was that of a devoted family man who kept those who loved him most close to him throughout his life and he will be dearly missed.

Please honor Robert with a memorial donation to the ASPCA, 424 E 92nd St., New York, NY 10128 or to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605.

All are welcome to gather with Robert’s family Monday, April 3, from 5- 8 p.m., at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton. His funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, April 4, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 17 Waterville St., North Grafton. He will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton.

