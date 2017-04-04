Alice Tishue, 98, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Alice Anne Tishue, 98, of Shrewsbury, passed Friday, March 24, 2017, on the eve of her 71st wedding anniversary, surrounded by her family at Milford Regional Medical Center.

Alice was born in Varennes-sur-Allier, Allier, France, the daughter of Pierre-Clement Perichon and Gabrielle Baudet, and was fluent in three languages. She grew up in Vichy and Varrennes-sur-Allier with lots of close family nearby. She left Paris, France after WWII to marry former U.S. Army G.I. Charles W. Tishue March 25, 1946 in Uniontown, Pa. They met when Charles served under Patton’s 5th Infantry Division in the European Theater where he was decorated with a Bronze Star.

Alice was a very caring and serving wife and mother. She loved her grandchildren dearly and perfected making clothes for them. She enjoyed gifting food and monies to those in need. She was always confident that she could accomplish what she wanted to and did. Charles and Alice enjoyed vacationing in Pennsylvania, spending time with Charles’s family and friends. Alice enjoyed keeping close contact with distant family by writing to her French and American families throughout her adult life.

Alice is survived by her five children, son Gerard Perichon of New York, N.Y., daughter Ruth DeMaida and husband Robert of Terryville, Conn., son Charles Tishue and wife Maria of Hedgesville, W.V., daughter Paulette Bergeron and husband Arthur of Medway, and son Gary Tishue and wife Diane of Northborough; her nine grandchildren, Scott Brower, Bryan Tishue and wife Judy, Christopher Tishue, Edward (Ted) Bergeron, Christine Bergeron, Adam Bergeron and wife Nicole, John Tishue, Paul Tishue, and Jessica Tishue; and her three great-grandchildren Brigid, Ryan, and Madison.

She was the sister of the late Lucienne (Perichon) Manzione and Marie (Perichon) Montharry, both of France. She leaves her living first cousin, Jean-Charles Baudet of France, many more cousins, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends honored and remembered Alice’s life during calling hours March 30 at Britton- Shrewsbury Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary Church. Alice’s burial service will be Tuesday, April 11, at 1 p.m., in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Connellsville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.binkeezforcomfort.org, which creates blankets to comfort very ill babies and children.

