Margaret L. Kelley, 69, of Hudson

Hudson – Margaret L. “Peggy” Kelley, 69, of Hudson and formerly of Marlborough, died Friday, March 31, 2017 at Oak Knoll Health Care Center in Framingham after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late James F. Kelley, who died in 2014.

She was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Arthur L. and Gertrude M. (Robbins) Doucette and was a graduate of Marlborough High School, class of 1966.

Peggy worked for Raytheon in Sudbury and Wayland from 1969 until 1996. During those years, she worked in various departments. She then founded Shuttlebugs with her sisters and operated it until her retirement in 2014.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Marlborough, Moose Family Lodge in Marlborough, and ITAM in Milford, and was a Trustee for the past four years at the Marlborough Historical Society.

She travelled throughout the world, often with her nephew Charlie Fernandez, and had the pleasure of mining for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Peggy enjoyed making puzzles and volunteered for the American Sewing Guild (ASG) Dolls and More creating many outfits for 100 18-inch dolls each year which were then donated to women’s shelters.

She was a wonderful sister, aunt, and great-aunt that loved spending time with her family and friends. She leaves two brothers, Larry Doucette of Hudson and Dick Doucette and his wife Nancy of Southborough; two sisters, Janet Licht and her husband Neil of Marlborough and Patricia Holt and her husband James of Northborough; many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and nieces; and was godmother to Kathy Johnson of Hudson, Diane Rollins of Marlborough, Kenny Robbins of North Easton and Nicholas Burton of Marlborough. She also leaves her beloved dog, Sandy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m., in Immaculate Conception Church, Prospect Street, Marlborough. Burial will follow in Forestvale Cemetery, Broad Street, Hudson. Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 6, from 5-8 p.m., in the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln St., Marlborough.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Marlborough Historical Society, PO Box 513, Marlborough, MA 01752.

All are invited to sign Peggy’s online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com.