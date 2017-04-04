Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 | Posted by

Pedestrian killed in Route 9 accident in Westborough

Westborough –Police Chief Alan Gordon released this statement this morning:

On 4/3/17, at approximately 9:24 PM, the Westborough Police Department responded to Rte. 9 east in front of Decks Plus for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle. The arriving units located a female in the travel part of the roadway with life threatening injuries.

She was treated by paramedics from the Westborough Fire Department and was transported to U Mass. Medical Center university campus where she succumbed to her injuries.

The female was identified as Nancy A. Farnkoff, age 33 of 588 2nd St. Boston.

The vehicle, a 2005 Toyota, was operated by Frederick M. Winslow, age 56, of 32 Topsfield Cir. Shrewsbury. He was not injured in the crash.

The investigation revealed that Ms. Farnkoff was crossing Rte. 9 from the west bound lane. She crossed the jersey barrier and was struck by the Winslow vehicle which was heading east.

The accident is being investigated by Officers Dean Paine and Clifford Luce.

 

