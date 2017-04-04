Richard Hemenway, 88, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Richard Ashworth Hemenway, 88, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully Friday, March 10, 2017 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, Maine.

He was born March 26, 1928 in Worcester, a son of the late Mortimer and Florence (Ashworth) Hemenway. He graduated from South High School in three years, and following that attended and graduated from Worcester Trade Schools. He served his country in the United States Navy on a destroyer during WWII. Following the war, he met and married Jacqueline Chaput before settling in Shrewsbury.

Richard was a heavy truck mechanic for many years, working primarily in the Worcester area for several different trucking companies.

A man of many talents, he was a qualified welder, and could perform a variety of skills such as wiring and plumbing, talents he put to good use around his neighborhood when someone needed a hand.

He was an avid gardener and had a deep love of Boston Terriers, which were constant companions to both he and his wife Jackie over the years. Richard and Jackie were inseparable, and were avid travelers upon retirement, taking several trips throughout the Caribbean, and Europe. Among his favorite pastimes during the summer were trips to the family camps at Lake Dunmore in Middlebury, Vt., where he enjoyed swapping stories with his Vermont family in particular, his cousin Spencer, who he regarded as a brother.

Richard’s wife predeceased him Aug. 22, 2015. He is survived by a grandson and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral will be celebrated Friday, April 14, at 1 p.m., with interment in Hope Cemetery, Worcester, Section 91. There are no calling hours. His family has entrusted his care to Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel of Worcester.