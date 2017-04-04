Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 | Posted by

Westborough demolition in process

Westborough – Crews are demolishing an old home on East Main Street this morning. Prior to the demolition, a team from the Westborough Fire Department was allowed to use it for practice drills.

Photo/David Bagdon

