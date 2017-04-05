Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 | Posted by

Avidia donates to Northborough Helping Hands

(l to r) Mark O’Connell, president & CEO of Avidia Bank; Jane O’Toole, executive director of Northborough Helping Hands Association, Inc.; Jennifer Cardoso, Northborough branch manager of Avidia Bank
Photo/submitted

Region – The Avidia Charitable Foundation recently donated $1,000 to Northborough Helping Hands Association Inc. This donation is to rent space needed to store medical equipment that is loaned to residents. Avidia Bank is a $1.35 billion mutual community bank, headquartered in Hudson, with branches in Hudson, Westborough, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough, Northborough and Shrewsbury.

 

