Avidia donates to Northborough Helping Hands

Region – The Avidia Charitable Foundation recently donated $1,000 to Northborough Helping Hands Association Inc. This donation is to rent space needed to store medical equipment that is loaned to residents. Avidia Bank is a $1.35 billion mutual community bank, headquartered in Hudson, with branches in Hudson, Westborough, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough, Northborough and Shrewsbury.