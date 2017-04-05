Drumming brings joy and laughter to seniors

By Joan F. Simoneau, Community Reporter

Marlborough – An interactive drumming workshop held recently at the Marlborough Senior Center brought familiar tunes, laughter, and fun to a group of men and women who thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Under the direction of Steve Benedetto, owner of Respectful Beats, each tapped on their small drums, trying to keep the beat as suggested.

“Drumming is more than music. It is an engaging activity that is proven to reduce stress, alleviate pain and help keep many mentally active and healthy,” said Benedetto. “Research suggests that drumming is particularly beneficial to seniors bringing forth energetic interaction. There are no real rules – use whatever moves you would like to use.”

In leading the group, he encouraged all to focus on concentration, coordination and circulation, using their hands and feet, slowly, gradually going faster and faster.

“It was a pleasant experience. I enjoyed the music,” said Sally Campbell, stating she would attend another session when it is offered. Asked for her impression of the workshop, Cindy Carr smiled and said, “It was really great.”

Benedetto received glowing comments from Lily Wood, activities coordinator at the Willows in Westborough, an independent living community.

“Respectful Beats has been a wonderful addition to our program,” she said. “Residents look forward to listening and creating music with Steve. He has a wonderful rapport with them and plays music they know and love. The hour always flies by with laughter, music and joy for all. Steve is helping residents realize it is never too late to tap into your inner rock star.”

Respective Beats has been serving senior citizens throughout New England since it was founded in 2015. Benedetto was born in Northborough and has been performing and teaching the drums since he was 10 years old. He has studied the instrument extensively and thoroughly enjoys sharing his skills and inspiring others to feel better through the healing power of music and rhythm.