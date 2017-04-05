Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 | Posted by

E.L. Harvey & Sons continues commitment to customers

Email, RSS Follow
Email

One of the E.L. Harvey & Sons trucks
Photo/submitted

Westborough – E.L. Harvey & Sons is a fourth generation family-run business that started in 1911.  As they celebrate over 100 years in business, their commitment to over 6,000 customers and 300 employees has never been stronger.

The company was recently recognized by a local media outlet as the  “Best Waste Removal Company” in the area.  Businesses count on E.L. Harvey & Sons to provide dependable trash removal, all recycling services including organics, confidential document shredding, and dumpsters for home cleanouts and construction & demolition projects.

E.L. Harvey’s Tidy Town residential curbside collection program is now available in Northborough, Southborough and Westborough.  Subscribe to weekly trash-only pickup, or combine with bi-weekly recycling pickup.

In addition the general public may visit their 68 Hopkinton Road, Westborough and 50 Arbor Way, Fitchburg, locations and use their in-bound/out-bound scales to dispose of materials.

For more information visit www.elharvey or on Facebook or call 1-800-321-3002.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=85095

Posted by on Apr 5 2017. Filed under Business, Byline Stories, Westborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Troy Hillard: Great to see there is very little crime, i bound back and forth to New Zealand and they have alot more...
  • Phillip Mayer: Harvey Congratulations on achieving your Chair, Great job with your charities, Welcome Home, Brother...
  • J Lucarelli: looking forward to your article
  • J Lucarelli: Thank you for writing these tips
  • Ken: Enabling legislation prohibits any town with medicinal marijuana from stopping commercial marijuana sales.

Recently Added