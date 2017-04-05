E.L. Harvey & Sons continues commitment to customers

Westborough – E.L. Harvey & Sons is a fourth generation family-run business that started in 1911. As they celebrate over 100 years in business, their commitment to over 6,000 customers and 300 employees has never been stronger.

The company was recently recognized by a local media outlet as the “Best Waste Removal Company” in the area. Businesses count on E.L. Harvey & Sons to provide dependable trash removal, all recycling services including organics, confidential document shredding, and dumpsters for home cleanouts and construction & demolition projects.

E.L. Harvey’s Tidy Town residential curbside collection program is now available in Northborough, Southborough and Westborough. Subscribe to weekly trash-only pickup, or combine with bi-weekly recycling pickup.

In addition the general public may visit their 68 Hopkinton Road, Westborough and 50 Arbor Way, Fitchburg, locations and use their in-bound/out-bound scales to dispose of materials.

For more information visit www.elharvey or on Facebook or call 1-800-321-3002.