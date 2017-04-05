Hudson police log, April 7 edition

Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 | Posted by

Monday, March 27

12:19 p.m. Parmenter Rd. MV accident w/property damage.

12:42 p.m. Cox St. Traffic/MV complaint.

12:51 p.m. Houghton St. Disturbance/general.

4:46 p.m. Central St. MV accident – leaving scene.

9:30 p.m. Hummock Way. Medical.

Tuesday, March 28

6:11 a.m. Felton St. Well-being check.

8:37 a.m. Fort Meadow Dr. Well-being check.

11:06 a.m. Chapin Rd. Suspicious activity.

12:26 p.m. Hunter Ave. Suspicious acidity.

2:25 p.m. Municipal Dr. Larceny.

3:44 p.m. Church St. Suspicious activity.

6:33 p.m. Cherry St. Disturbance/general.

7:49 p.m. Howe St. Vandalism.
8:01 p.m. Main St. Burglary.

10:22 p.m. Church St. Suspicious activity,

Wednesday, March 29

8:45 a.m. Coolidge St. Noise complaint.

3:50 p.m. Technology Dr. MV accident – leaving scene.

4:39 p.m. Main St. Suspicious activity.

7:24 p.m. Stratton Dr. Medical.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.

 

