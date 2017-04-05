Reliant Medical Group appoints new board members

Region – Reliant Medical Group, the locally based multi-specialty medical group, welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees. Dr. Kevin Martin and Dr. Gary Noroian, two longstanding members of the Reliant organization, were appointed to the Board of Trustees during elections March 8.

Martin, a pulmonologist, is a graduate of the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and performed his internship and residency at Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). He completed his fellowship in pulmonary disease and critical care medicine at Brown University Medical School (Providence). Martin currently practices at Reliant’s Division of Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine at Worcester Medical Center in Worcester.

Noroian, a nephrologist, is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts (Amherst). He completed his medical training as well as residency and fellowship at the University of Massachusetts Medical School (Worcester). He currently practices at Reliant’s Division of Nephrology at Worcester Medical Center in Worcester.

“I am very confident that Drs. Noroian and Martin will bring to the board fresh perspectives and new ideas that will inform our important work,” remarked Dr. Seema Naravane, board chair. “I look forward to them serving with great distinction and benefitting from their knowledge and expertise.”