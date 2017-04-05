Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 | Posted by

Reliant Medical Group appoints new board members

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Region –  Reliant Medical Group, the locally based multi-specialty medical group, welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees. Dr. Kevin Martin and Dr. Gary Noroian, two longstanding members of the Reliant organization, were appointed to the Board of Trustees during elections March 8.

Martin, a pulmonologist, is a graduate of the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and performed his internship and residency at Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). He completed his fellowship in pulmonary disease and critical care medicine at Brown University Medical School (Providence). Martin currently practices at Reliant’s Division of Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine at Worcester Medical Center in Worcester.

Noroian, a nephrologist, is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts (Amherst). He completed his medical training as well as residency and fellowship at the University of Massachusetts Medical School (Worcester). He currently practices at Reliant’s Division of Nephrology at Worcester Medical Center in Worcester.

“I am very confident that Drs. Noroian and Martin will bring to the board fresh perspectives and new ideas that will inform our important work,” remarked Dr. Seema Naravane, board chair. “I look forward to them serving with great distinction and benefitting from their knowledge and expertise.”

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=85106

Posted by on Apr 5 2017. Filed under Business, Byline Stories. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Troy Hillard: Great to see there is very little crime, i bound back and forth to New Zealand and they have alot more...
  • Phillip Mayer: Harvey Congratulations on achieving your Chair, Great job with your charities, Welcome Home, Brother...
  • J Lucarelli: looking forward to your article
  • J Lucarelli: Thank you for writing these tips
  • Ken: Enabling legislation prohibits any town with medicinal marijuana from stopping commercial marijuana sales.

Recently Added