Southborough police log, April 7 edition

Southborough

Monday, March 27

12:52 a.m. A motorist from Hudson, MA was issued a Criminal Application for Speeding and Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

3:29 a.m. Officers investigated a one car, motor vehicle accident on Woodland Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident. The owner of the vehicle was summonsed for Leaving the Scene of Property Damage; Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle; and Marked Lanes Violation.

6:22 a.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Turnpike Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

7:19 a.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Northboro Road business.

3:39 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Thayer Lane residence.

Tuesday, March 28

9:36 a.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Turnpike Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

10:39 a.m. Solicitors registered at the police station.

11:47 a.m. A medical was reported at a Deerfoot Road residence.

4:16 p.m. Officers investigated a one car, motor vehicle accident on Fisher Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

4:33 p.m. A medical was reported at a North Street residence.

6:18 p.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Woodland Road.

7:43 p.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Cordaville Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

9:40 p.m. Officers investigated a report of possible gun shots in the area of Joslin Lane. The responding officers reported back negative findings.

11:09 p.m. An officer took a missing person report from a Flagg Road resident. The individual was located a short time later by officers on patrol.

Wednesday, March 29

4:34 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a tree down and blocking the road on Woodland Road. The tree was located and removed by the responding officer.

7:25 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a road hazard (large amount of crushed concrete) in the road on Southville Road. The DPW was notified and responded to the scene.

8:32 a.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of Oak Hill Road.

9:02 a.m. Officers investigated an abandoned 911 call from a St. Martin Drive business.

11:11 a.m. Court paperwork was issued to a Clifford Road resident.

12:24 p.m. A medical was reported at a Mt. Vickery Road residence.

1:38 p.m. A medical was reported at a William Onthank Lane residence.

3:59 p.m. An officer took a property damage report from an Atwood Road resident.

4:56 p.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Turnpike Road.

5:29 p.m. Officers took a property damage report from a Turnpike Road business.

6:05 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint on Fisher Road.

6:30 p.m. Officers responded to Marlboro Road to investigate a report of an erratic operator in the area. The responding officers reported back negative contact.

6:45 p.m. A medical was reported at a North Street residence.

9:50 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Turnpike Road business.

9:59 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at the Finn School on Richards Road.

Thursday, March 30

1:14 a.m. A motorist from Woonsocket, RI was issued a Criminal Application for violating the Move Over Law and Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

2:32 a.m. Officers investigated a road hazard on Flagg Road.

7:31 a.m. An officer assisted with traffic control on Oak Hill Road.

10:27 a.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Deerfoot Road residence.

11:26 a.m. A medical was reported at a Boston Road residence.

2:35 p.m. An officer investigated a parking complaint on Lovers Lane.

3:56 p.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Boston Road.

4:53 p.m. An officer spoke with a Breakneck Hill Road resident about a possible missing person.

8:42 p.m. A medical was reported at a MacNeil Drive residence.

8:52 p.m. A resident of North Street was taken into Protective Custody.

10:18 p.m. An officer assisted a resident with a civil dispute at the station.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.