Southborough Police to hold police academy for residents

Southborough – The Southborough Police Department has announced the start of a Citizens Police Academy. The academy will run from 6 to 9 p.m. for eight consecutive Wednesdays, beginning April 19.

The Citizen Police Academy is designed to familiarize citizens with the operation and functions of the Southborough Police Department and Communications Center. Classes will cover various topics such as criminal law, patrol procedures, evidence collection, domestic violence, motor vehicle enforcement, court procedures, and use of force. Additionally, participants will complete a two-hour police ride-along, and a tour of the Worcester County Jail. The ride-along will allow each student to observe police officers while on patrol. Classes will be taught by Southborough Police staff, supervisors, and emergency dispatch personnel.

There is no charge to attend. Applicants must be 18 years old and a resident of Southborough. The class is limited to 20 participants. Applications may be picked up at the Southborough Police Department, 19 Main St., or at the Town House, 17 Common St. Applications can also be downloaded on the Southborough Police website, www.southboroughpd.com. You may also request an application packet by contacting Officers Jake Woodford or Aaron Richardson at 508-485-2121. The deadline for application submittal is Wednesday, April 12.

