Country Western Night to benefit cancer walk April 22

Four-time cancer survivor Vikki Crowley (standing, left) and Team Vikki ride on a float that won the Grand Marshal’s Trophy in the 2016 Marlborough Labor Day parade. File photo/Ed Karvoski Jr.

Shrewsbury – A Country Western Night will be held Saturday, April 22, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Scandinavian Athletic Club Park, 438 Lake St. in Shrewsbury. Organizing the event is Vikki Crowley of Marlborough, a four-time cancer survivor. Proceeds will benefit the Just ‘Cause Breast Cancer Walk, a three-day 60-mile fundraiser.

The evening will feature music by DJ Gary and a performance by the Country Kickers led by Mary Dragon of Northborough. She’ll also teach guests how to line dance. Snacks and raffles will be available.

Admission is a $10 donation at the door. For more information, call 508-294-3194.

