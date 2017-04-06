Country Western Night to benefit cancer walk April 22

Shrewsbury – A Country Western Night will be held Saturday, April 22, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Scandinavian Athletic Club Park, 438 Lake St. in Shrewsbury. Organizing the event is Vikki Crowley of Marlborough, a four-time cancer survivor. Proceeds will benefit the Just ‘Cause Breast Cancer Walk, a three-day 60-mile fundraiser.

The evening will feature music by DJ Gary and a performance by the Country Kickers led by Mary Dragon of Northborough. She’ll also teach guests how to line dance. Snacks and raffles will be available.

Admission is a $10 donation at the door. For more information, call 508-294-3194.