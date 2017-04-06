Eine K. McLaughlin, 75, of Hudson

Hudson – Eine K. (Kaki) McLaughlin, 75, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Beaumont at Northborough after an illness. She was born Dec. 6, 1941 in Tampere, Finland, the daughter of Eino and Martta Kaki and had lived in Bangor, Maine before moving to Hudson in 2000.

Her husband of 33 years, Robert S. McLaughlin, Sr., passed away in 1995. She leaves two sons, Robert S. McLaughlin Jr. and his wife Roberta of Hudson and Markus H. McLaughlin of Hudson; her brother, Lauri Kaki of Sweden; two sisters, Riita Kaki, her twin, of Denmark and Sinnika Tuomi of Lahti, Finland; three grandchildren, Emily, William and Riley; and nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her brother, Pauli Kaki.

Eine worked at Reid’s Confectionary Company for many years and was a former member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, both in Bangor. She loved gardening, cooking, spending time with her family and caring for her three grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 9 from 12-2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson. A private committal service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.