Fundraiser to benefit Smith’s Boston Marathon challenge

Region – Dawn Smith, a private wealth advisor with Oasis Financial Services in Hopkinton, will be running the Boston Marathon this year to benefit the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. On Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., she will be joining forces with SKM Jewelry & Accessories for a special fundraiser. Twenty percent of all sales that day will go towards the Dawn Smith Marathon Challenge 2017. SKM Jewelers & Accessories is located at 419 Worcester Rd., Framingham.