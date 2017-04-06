Fundraiser to benefit Smith’s Boston Marathon challenge
Region – Dawn Smith, a private wealth advisor with Oasis Financial Services in Hopkinton, will be running the Boston Marathon this year to benefit the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. On Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., she will be joining forces with SKM Jewelry & Accessories for a special fundraiser. Twenty percent of all sales that day will go towards the Dawn Smith Marathon Challenge 2017. SKM Jewelers & Accessories is located at 419 Worcester Rd., Framingham.
Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=85089
Posted by Community Advocate Staff on Apr 6 2017. Filed under Neighbors helping neighbors, People and Places, Region. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry