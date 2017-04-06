Thursday, April 6th, 2017 | Posted by

Marlborough: United Brethren Lodge of Freemasons meets monthly

Marlborough – Marlborough’s United Brethren Lodge of Freemasons, established in 1859, meets the first Wednesday of every month, except July and August, at the Masonic Hall at 8 Newton St. (corner of Main and Newton streets. The meetings start with dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Communication at 7:30 p.m. All current Masons are welcome.

To learn how to become a Mason, contact Walter Vickers at 508-615-2027 or waltvic1@hotmail.com.

