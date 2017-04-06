Patrick G. McCarthy, 85, of Marlborough and Milford

Marlborough/Milford – Patrick G. McCarthy, 85, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after an illness. He was born in Marlborough, the son of Patrick G. and Gladys (Fisher) McCarthy and had had lived most of his life in Marlborough before moving to Milford in 2000.

He leaves his loving wife, Joan T. (LeBlanc) McCarthy; five step-children, Kevin Leone of Florida, Glenn Leone of Sudbury, Karen Horgan of Wilmington, Todd Leone of Florida. and Lynn Leone of Florida; two sisters, Gladys Troupe of Berlin and Joan Derrosiers of Hudson; seven step-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; three nephews, Mark, Walter and Warren Welton; and his niece, Nancy Melanson. He was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley (Spencer) McCarthy, in 1998.

Patrick worked at Agrico Chemical Company in Marlborough for many years before retiring. He was a former member of Immaculate Conception Church in Marlborough. He was an avid New England sports fan, and enjoyed hunting and playing horseshoes. Patrick loved to spend time with his friends and family at his place on Baxter Lake in N.H.

Calling hours will be held Friday, April 7, from 4-7 p.m., in the Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson. Funeral services for Patrick will be held from the funeral home Saturday, April 8, with a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael’s Church, 21 Manning St., Hudson. A private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family.