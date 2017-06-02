John A. Thompson, 65, of Marlborough

Marlborough – John A. Thompson, 65, of Marlborough and formerly of North Attleboro, died Thursday, May 25, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Attleboro, the son of John R. and Nancy J. (Culhane) Thompson, and was a graduate of North Attleboro High School, class of 1970. John later graduated from Worcester State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and History.

John worked as an automobile salesman for many years. He enjoyed reading and fishing, and was an avid Boston sports fan.

He leaves his parents, John R. and Nancy J. (Culhane) Thompson of Shrewsbury; a sister, Katherine T. Hatherley and her husband David of Marlborough; two nieces, Elizabeth Murray of West Hartford and Janet Clay of Spring, Texas; and a grandniece Julia Murray of West Hartford.

Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln St., Marlborough.