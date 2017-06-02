Friday, June 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

John A. Thompson, 65, of Marlborough

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Marlborough – John A. Thompson, 65, of Marlborough and formerly of North Attleboro, died Thursday, May 25, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Attleboro, the son of John R. and Nancy J. (Culhane) Thompson, and was a graduate of North Attleboro High School, class of 1970. John later graduated from Worcester State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and History.

John worked as an automobile salesman for many years. He enjoyed reading and fishing, and was an avid Boston sports fan.

He leaves his parents, John R. and Nancy J. (Culhane) Thompson of Shrewsbury; a sister, Katherine T. Hatherley and her husband David of Marlborough; two nieces, Elizabeth Murray of West Hartford and Janet Clay of Spring, Texas; and a grandniece Julia Murray of West Hartford.

Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln St., Marlborough.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=88410

Posted by on Jun 2 2017. Filed under Marlborough, Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Max Jones: I like how you talked about bathtub refinishing being able to change the color of the original fixture. We...
  • Dave Miller: HI Elaine: Great article and timely. My only comment comes with your suggestion that the FHA loan with...
  • Ben Ramsey: Couldn’t have happened to a better guy, congrats!
  • Ken: The proposal passed with about 78% of the vote. The new DPW proposal passed almost unanimously.
  • Adrienne McGuire: Intent to distribute; never good. I hope he gets the legal assistance required and can keep himself...

Recently Added