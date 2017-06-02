Friday, June 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Shrewsbury High School presents 401 diplomas in 2017

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

 

Gathered before graduating are class officers (l to r) Erin Bean, president; Connor Giedymin, vice president; Abby Bryant, treasurer; Shazeb Meraj, secretary; and Sophia Marshall, marshal. Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.

Shrewsbury – Diplomas were presented to 401 graduates in the class of 2017 during a ceremony June 1 at the Shrewsbury High School (SHS) Field House. Speakers included Superintendent Dr. Joseph Sawyer; SHS Principal Todd Bazydlo; and School Committee Chair Dr. B. Dale Magee.

Valedictorian Michael O’Connell discussed life lessons he learned together with his classmates. Salutatorian Subin Jeong reminisced about memories she shares with the graduates. Other speakers included the class officers: Erin Bean, president; Connor Giedymin, vice president; Shazeb Meraj, secretary; Abby Bryant, treasurer; and Sophia Marshall, marshal.

Music was provided by the SHS Orchestra conducted by Margaret Dagon; and the Senior Choir under the direction of Michael Lapomardo and accompanied by Sophie Chen.

 

 

Ben Knight and Kartikay Joshi get photographed together.

Galvin Fischer is congratulated by Principal Todd Bazydlo.

(l to r) Meredith Lineman, Abby Bryant and Carly O’Brien sing “Together We Are One.”

Samer Albizreh shakes hands with Principal Todd Bazydlo.

Julie Fox and Rachel Kemp pose for a photo together.

Eric Gendron, Akshay Alamuri and Jacob Mastrandreau sing with the Senior Choir.

A classmate takes a photo of Nicole Vandal and Madison Sanborri.

Valedictorian Michael O’Connell discusses life lessons learned with classmates.

Salutatorian Subin Jeong reminisces about memories shared with the graduates.

