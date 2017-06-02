Shrewsbury High School presents 401 diplomas in 2017

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Shrewsbury – Diplomas were presented to 401 graduates in the class of 2017 during a ceremony June 1 at the Shrewsbury High School (SHS) Field House. Speakers included Superintendent Dr. Joseph Sawyer; SHS Principal Todd Bazydlo; and School Committee Chair Dr. B. Dale Magee.

Valedictorian Michael O’Connell discussed life lessons he learned together with his classmates. Salutatorian Subin Jeong reminisced about memories she shares with the graduates. Other speakers included the class officers: Erin Bean, president; Connor Giedymin, vice president; Shazeb Meraj, secretary; Abby Bryant, treasurer; and Sophia Marshall, marshal.

Music was provided by the SHS Orchestra conducted by Margaret Dagon; and the Senior Choir under the direction of Michael Lapomardo and accompanied by Sophie Chen.