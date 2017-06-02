Sign up for E-ZPass at Hudson Fest with Rep. Kate Hogan

Hudson – State Representative Kate Hogan (D-Stow) will host an “E-ZPass Van” at this year’s Hudson Fest Saturday, June 10, to assist those interested in registering for an E-ZPass transponder. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) switched to all-electronic tolling on the Massachusetts Turnpike in October of 2016, and the state has encouraged residents to obtain a free E-ZPass transponder to ensure they pay the lowest possible toll rates under the new system.

Look for the purple “E-ZPass Van” at Hudson Fest, where a MassDOT official will be available to help individuals sign up for a transponder. To register, you will need to bring with you a form of ID; vehicle information; and a method of toll payment. Hudson Fest will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on South Street in downtown Hudson.

You can also sign up online at ezpassma.com or by visiting certain RMV branches, AAA locations, or E-ZPass customer service centers (locations can be found by visiting www.ezdrivema.com/ezpassma. If you have any questions or concerns about the all-electronic tolling system or about signing up for an E-ZPass transponder, contact Hogan’s office at 617-722-2130 or kate.hogan@mahouse.gov.