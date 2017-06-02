Friday, June 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Wildlife Tracking Walk in Shrewsbury June 10

Shrewsbury – Join Bob Moore, an experienced wildlife tracker and Shrewsbury Trails Committee member, Saturday, June 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. to explore Carlstrom Forest and Town woods and learn about the creatures that inhabit these Shrewsbury wild areas. The Trails Committee is sponsoring this walk, which will be appropriate for ages 12 years and up. The number of participants will be limited. To register for this free event, contact Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation at 508-841-8503 or Parkrec@shrewsburyma.gov.

The entrance to Carlstrom Forest is located between numbers 33 and 51 on Gulf Street. Parking is available on nearby Wheelock Street. Please dress for a walk in the woods and meet at the kiosk in the forest’s small parking area. The rain date is Sunday, June 11, same time. Contact the committee at trails01545@gmail.com for more information.

