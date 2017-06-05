City Council to study new transportation network

By Joan F. Simoneau, Community Reporter

Marlborough – City councilors are expressing an interest in developing a Transit X public transportation network in the city. An order requesting Mayor Arthur Vigeant to communicate with the commonwealth’s Department of Transportation and Department of Energy Resources, the Mass. Clean Energy Center and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, was introduced at the May 22 meeting, in an order co-sponsored by councilors David Doucette and Donald Landers. It was referred to the Public Services Committee for review.

“This is an inquiry to express interest,” said Doucette. “It is faster and safer than travel by car with no emissions, and no driving. It’s more like riding a roller coaster.”

Transit X is a fully automated transportation network with high-capacity interchanges and stops that provide fast and wait-free travel, according to its website. Pods, each carrying a single passenger to a family of five, quietly cruise above traffic under a narrow track. Destinations are entered via smart phone or kiosk prior to boarding.

“I talked to Mr. Stanley at the Sustainable Communities Conference at Endicott College which is organized by Jen Boudrie, one of Marlborough’s best advocates for the climate crisis we are in,” said Doucette. “Transit X sent an unsolicited proposal to the city before the conference. An official letter from the city will verify that there is a market for this technology, but it is not a commitment, only states we are evaluating the technology.”

The order states the communications are: “To help the city evaluate the impact

the technology would have on transportation in the city, (i.e. traffic studies), allow access to the Route 495 Corridor for this transportation network, the projected transportation emission reduction in relation to achieving the goals of the Mass. Global Warming Solutions Act, and identify any state funds that can help fund rail path preparation for the initial network, including the cost for underground wiring of Route 20 west of Interstate 495.”

Landers, chair of the Public Services Committee, is inviting representatives from Transit X to attend and assist in the review of the new system.

“We are in a very early stage and are looking to see how much interest there is,” said Landers.