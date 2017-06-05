Monday, June 5th, 2017 | Posted by

Class of 2017 graduates outdoors at Westborough High

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

 

Caroline Grady provides bubbles for her row of graduates. Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.

Westborough – Although the skies were overcast June 3, the weather otherwise cooperated for an outdoor graduation ceremony for the class of 2017 on the athletic field at Westborough High School (WHS). There, 241 diplomas were presented.

Everyone was welcomed to the ceremony by Connor Schoen, class president and valedictorian. He candidly shared lessons learned from his struggles and challenges. Salutatorian Grace Cheng thanked her father for his inspiration.

Other speakers were Superintendent Amber Bock, WHS Principal Brian Callaghan and School Committee Chair Nicole Sullivan. Callaghan noted that he began as principal the same year this class entered WHS.

Music was provided by the WHS Band conducted by Evan Boyle, and the Senior Choral Union under the direction of Alyson Greer Espinosa.

Also celebrating the town’s landmark anniversary, the graduates wore buttons proclaiming, “300 Years – Westborough 1717-2017.”

 

 

Camila Portocarrero and Mirna Gouhar get photographed before the ceremony.

Class president and valedictorian Connor Schoen welcomes everyone to the ceremony.

Alicia Palladino, Julia Bigwood and Deirdre Pederson sing with the Senior Choral Union.

Rachel Shufflebarger waves toward the bleachers.

Salutatorian Grace Cheng thanks her father for his inspiration.

Gabe Angelini and Meghan O’Keefe pose for a photo before the ceremony.

Benjamin Huang receives his diploma from Principal Brian Callaghan.

Matt Jackman crouches between classmates to wave toward the bleaches.

The ceremony concludes with graduates tossing their caps into the air.

