Class of 2017 graduates outdoors at Westborough High

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Westborough – Although the skies were overcast June 3, the weather otherwise cooperated for an outdoor graduation ceremony for the class of 2017 on the athletic field at Westborough High School (WHS). There, 241 diplomas were presented.

Everyone was welcomed to the ceremony by Connor Schoen, class president and valedictorian. He candidly shared lessons learned from his struggles and challenges. Salutatorian Grace Cheng thanked her father for his inspiration.

Other speakers were Superintendent Amber Bock, WHS Principal Brian Callaghan and School Committee Chair Nicole Sullivan. Callaghan noted that he began as principal the same year this class entered WHS.

Music was provided by the WHS Band conducted by Evan Boyle, and the Senior Choral Union under the direction of Alyson Greer Espinosa.

Also celebrating the town’s landmark anniversary, the graduates wore buttons proclaiming, “300 Years – Westborough 1717-2017.”