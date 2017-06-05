Class of 2017 marks Hudson High’s 143rd graduation exercises

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Hudson – Diplomas were presented to 140 members of the class of 2017 during the 143rd graduation exercises, held June 4 at the Hudson High School (HHS) Gymnasium. Speakers included Superintendent Dr. Jodi Fortuna and HHS Principal Dr. Brian Reagan.

Valedictorian Samantha Joubran advised her classmates how to effectively attain knowledge. Salutatorian Daniel Morton reminisced about cultural trends throughout 12 years of education at Hudson public schools. Other speakers included the class officers: John Snow, president; Zachary Chaulk, vice president; Alicia Sagastume, secretary; Abigail Appel, co-treasurer; and Nadia Doherty, co-treasurer.

Music was provided by the HHS Concert Band conducted by Jason Caron, and HHS Camerata, an a cappella group under the direction of Jeannette McLellan.