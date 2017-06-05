Monday, June 5th, 2017 | Posted by

Class of 2017 marks Hudson High’s 143rd graduation exercises

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

 

Gathered before graduating are class officers (l to r) John Snow, president; Zachary Chaulk, vice president; Alicia Sagastume, secretary; and Nadia Doherty and Abigail Appel, co-treasurers. Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.

Hudson – Diplomas were presented to 140 members of the class of 2017 during the 143rd graduation exercises, held June 4 at the Hudson High School (HHS) Gymnasium. Speakers included Superintendent Dr. Jodi Fortuna and HHS Principal Dr. Brian Reagan.

Valedictorian Samantha Joubran advised her classmates how to effectively attain knowledge. Salutatorian Daniel Morton reminisced about cultural trends throughout 12 years of education at Hudson public schools. Other speakers included the class officers: John Snow, president; Zachary Chaulk, vice president; Alicia Sagastume, secretary; Abigail Appel, co-treasurer; and Nadia Doherty, co-treasurer.

Music was provided by the HHS Concert Band conducted by Jason Caron, and HHS Camerata, an a cappella group under the direction of Jeannette McLellan.

 

 

Serena Jordan-McArthur on French horn and Daniel Towle on tuba play the folk song “Nettleton.”

Danilo Ambrosio displays his diploma.

Ahlea Tucker sings a solo with Hudson High School Camerata.

Valedictorian Samantha Joubran advises how to effectively learn.

Salutatorian Daniel Morton reminisces his first 12 years of education.

Amanda Lattanzi and Heather Alzapiedi sing “The Star-Bangled Banner.”

Haley LaFlamme walks off the stage with diploma in hand.

Emily McLaughlin plays tenor sax with the Hudson High School Concert Band.

Ryan Kahn gives a “thumbs up” after getting his diploma from Principal Dr. Brian Reagan.

