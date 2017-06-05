Congresswoman Niki Tsongas at town hall forum in Marlborough

By Joan F. Simoneau, Community Reporter

Marlborough – During the past several months, thousands of Third District residents have reached out to Congresswoman Niki Tsongas to voice their opinion about the new White House administration and the new 115th Congress.

“Some have conveyed optimism and support while many others have expressed deep concern and questions about the direction of President Trump’s administration,” she told members of the Marlborough Democratic City Committee and guests at a Town Hall Forum held May 8 at the city’s Senior Center.

“I prioritize staying in touch with the people of the Third District because I believe that elected officials can more effectively advocate on behalf of their constituents if they engage the community and listen to their questions, concerns and stories,” she stated. “I have had the opportunity to do six town hall-style meetings around the Third District this year, trying to keep people informed on a lot that is happening in Washington, including critical national issues arising every day.”

She was introduced by Kirk Hurley, chair of the Marlborough Democratic City Committee. Also attending the forum were the city’s legislative delegation – State Senator Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton) and State Representative Danielle Gregoire (D-Marlborough).

The town of Hudson was represented by Jane Chertoff, chair of the Hudson Democratic Committee, who said: “The biggest news that I feel came out of the meeting was that Congresswoman Tsongas stated that if Single Payer Health Care came to the floor, she would vote for it.”

Tsongas was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in a 2007 special election, becoming the first woman from Massachusetts in 25 years to serve in Congress. The seat was held three decades earlier by her late husband, former congressman, senator and presidential candidate Paul Tsongas. The Third District includes portions of Essex, Middlesex and Worcester counties.

Other officers of the Marlborough group include Dan Caruso, vice chair; Barbara Allen, vice chair; Debra Doucette, secretary; George LaVenture, treasurer; and Rosalind Baker, outreach coordinator. Ward chairs include Michael McGorty, Caruso, Venture, Baker, Robert Waldron, Barbara Fenby and Doug Pizzi.