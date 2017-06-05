Kickin’ it at new barn dance, BBQ fundraiser

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Marlborough/Hudson – Over 100 cowgirls and cowboys gathered May 20 at the Hudson-Concord Elks Lodge 959 pavilion and field for the Kickin’ It Barn Dance and BBQ hosted by the Marlborough Junior Woman’s Club (MJWC). Deejay Steve Woodard played foot-stomping country tunes throughout the five-hour fundraiser.

Daredevils accepted the challenge to take a mechanical bull ride. Guests also worked up an appetite by playing lawn games such as cornhole, horseshoes and slingshot shoot the cans. A buffet dinner was prepared by Firefly’s BBQ.

Before moseying back home, guests kicked up their heels as they followed line dance instruction from Mary Dragon of Northborough. She teaches line dancing at the senior centers in Grafton, Hudson, Northborough and Westborough, as well as Assabet After Dark, the continuing education program at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough.

Additional funds were raised with raffles. Tracy Giroux-Harpin won a weekend stay in a log cabin in the Berkshires. Brad Desrochers won a cowboy hat covered with state lottery tickets valuing over $100.

The first-time event benefited community programs sponsored by the MJWC. A portion of the proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass/Metrowest. For information about the nonprofit organization MJWC, visit marlboroughjuniors.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/marlborojuniors.

Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.