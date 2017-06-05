Roche to exhibit at 1717 Shoppe in June

Westborough – During the entire month of June, the 1717 Shoppe, 18 Lyman St., in Westborough will exhibit landscape paintings by Westborough native Richard Roche. The show opening will be held Saturday, June 3, from 2-4 p.m.

The paintings are done “plein air,” on location outdoors. Paintings of Westborough scenes such as downtown buildings and rural-looking vistas will be included. Also, there will be paintings of Cape Ann and the Berkshires.

Roche has wanted to pursue the art of painting as a life-long goal and over the last decade has devoted a great amount of time to it.

Now living in Gloucester, after having been an art teacher for decades in Boston, Roche said it’s the ideal situation to pursue outdoor painting.

“My parents taught me to really appreciate nature and the outdoors,” Roche said. “I’m very thankful for that. My father had a lot of talent as an artist, but didn’t have the chance to fully pursue it. I established at age 9 that I would be a serious artist in my life. I’m living that dream now. And Mrs. Butler, my art teacher, was a big influence and gave me a lot of encouragement. Good influences are so important in life.”

A graduate of Westborough High School over 40 years ago, Roche received degrees in art and education from UMass for undergraduate, and Framingham State University, Fitchburg State University, and Lesley University for graduate work and master’s degrees.