George K. Moossa Jr., 69, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – George K. Moossa, Jr, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 after a battle with bone cancer. He was 69 years of age.

George was born in Worcester, the son of George K. Moossa Sr. and the late Mabel A. (Nader) Moossa. He grew up in Shrewsbury, graduated from Shrewsbury High School, and entered the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. George them became, a member of the Teamsters, Local 4, Operating Engineers Union as an oiler for many years, ensuring that all the machinery he was to take care of was oiled and maintained before sunrise so they could work all day. He notably, kept the machinery operational on projects like the big dig in Boston.

George is survived by his father, George K. Moossa Sr. of Venice, Fla.; his three sisters, Maryann Belinskas and her husband David of Shrewsbury, Catherine R. Moossa of Marlborough, and Barbara P. Roughan and her husband John of Myrtle Beach; a niece, Tracey Roach and her husband Paul; grandnephews, Shane and Dylan; and many extended family members and friends. Besides his mother, Mabel, who passed away in 2012, a nephew, Keith Belinskas, passed away in 2011.

George was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. He was a friend to all and found joy with his family and friends at holidays and gatherings. George was also a fan of New England Sports teams.

Funeral services for George were held June 6 in the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel of Worcester, followed by burial with U.S. Air Force honors at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 (http://www.danafarbergiving.org).

The Moossa family would like to thank the Staff of Shrewsbury Nursing home for the care, comfort and kindness they gave to George.