Joan Clark, 80, of Maine

Porter, Maine – Joan Dumont Clark died peacefully at her home in Porter, Maine Friday, March 3, 2017. She was with her son, Brian, when she quietly took her last breaths. Over the past several years, Joan had been slowly taken by the disease of dementia, finally leaving us in body on a beautiful Friday afternoon, looking out over the hills behind her home.

Joan was born June 9,1936 in Marlborough to Barbara and Raymond Dumont. She lived most of her early life in Southborough. She graduated from Peters High School (class of 1954) and attended Endicott College. She married and lived in North Carolina for several years before returning to Massachusetts where she lived and worked. After retiring from St Mark’s School a few years ago, she was able to realize her dream of retiring to Maine.

A talented painter and singer, she enjoyed accompanying others on the piano. She sang in the choir at Pilgrim Church in Southborough and was involved in many aspects of the church community. Joan loved attending concerts, community theatre and spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by two sons, Raymond and his wife Tena of Burlington, N.C. and Brian and his partner Lea Cutter of Porter, Maine; three grandchildren Nathan, Anya and Eva; her brother, Robert C Dumont and his wife Barbara of Sterling; her sister, Donna Wilson of Scarborough, Maine, as well as a loving extended family of cousins, nephews and nieces.

A memorial service to celebrate Joan’s life will be held Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m., at Pilgrim Church, Common Street, Southborough.

A living legacy of a memorial garden will be planted and tended at her property in Porter. Friends and family may donate to Joan’s memorial garden in lieu of flowers. Donations can be sent directly to Brian Clark, 15 Angels Rest, Porter, Maine 04068 or you can view the registry at https://www.giftster.com/gift/public/YMOXz/.

To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisfuneralparlor.com.