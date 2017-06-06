Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 | Posted by

Westborough – Mark Klein, 72, of Westborough, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 30, 2017.

Mark is survived by a daughter, Tamira Klein of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a brother, Joel Klein and his wife Linda; sister, Amy Pims and her husband Jerry; a granddaughter; his life partner, Judith A. Shute; and many extended family members and friends.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of Max and Anna (Seigal) Klein. He graduated from the NYU and earned his masters from Fordham.

Mark worked over 10 years as a mortgage officer for the Avidia Bank, formerly Westborough Savings, until retiring.

Graveside services were held June 5 in Worcester County Memorial Park of Paxton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heart Fund, of Boston Children’s, Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.

