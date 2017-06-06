Nancy Minnucci, 77, of Upton

Upton – Nancy Jean (Young) Minnucci, 77, of Upton and formerly of Marlborough, passed away suddenly Wednesday May 31, 2017 at Milford Hospital in the loving arms of her family.

She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 54 years, C. John Minnucci; her children, Michele Minnucci Marquis and husband William Marquis of Sutton, Christopher Thomas Minnucci of Milford, Conn.; three grandchildren, Christina, Alexander, and Isabella Marquis of Sutton; three sisters, Marilyn Blackmon, Betty Scaparro, and Marjorie Williams; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Ruth Minnucci, Raymond and Elizabeth Minnucci, Rudolph and Moira Minnucci, Esther Putnam, Olivio and Virginia Minnucci, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Thelma Young of Lynn; June Tucker of Lodi, Calif. and her brother, George Young of Lynn, as well as her sisters and brothers-in-law Thomas Minnucci, Ernest Minnucci, William Minnucci, and Mary Moore of Marlborough.

Nancy was born Sept. 16, 1939 in Tewksbury to Mabel Benner Belair of Lynn. Nancy was raised in Lynn and was a 1957 graduate of Lynn Classical High School. Her love of dancing led her to audition for multiple stage projections in Boston, while living in Back Bay. She started her career working at Jerome O’Leary Advertising Agency in Boston as an administrative assistant and eventually became the Senior Media Buyer. It was at this agency where she met the love of her life, C. John Minnucci, who was the art director at that time. They married Oct. 27, 1962 at St. Anne’s Church and moved to Marlborough, where they raised their two children, Michele and Christopher. Nancy worked at Southborough Medical Group for ten years until she retired in 1989.

In her community, she was actively involved in the Young Democrats of Marlborough, the Parent Teachers Association of the Sergeant Charles J. Jaworek Elementary School, and The Friends of the Marlborough Public Library, for whom she hosted fundraisers and participated in monthly radio programs. Nancy was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church for 38 years while living in Marlborough until moving to Upton where they attended St. Gabriel the Archangel Church. With her husband, and eventually with her children as well, Nancy travelled the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean and summered every year on Biddeford Pool Beach. Nancy was an avid reader with a deep appreciation for history, literature, and medical journals. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed hosting parties and family meals.

The great joy in her life was her three grandchildren, who she adored and spent many hours reading, playing, and cooking. In her life, Nancy faced her health challenges with dignity and grace and was an inspiration to those who knew her. She spent the latter portion of her life surrounded by her friends and family who she loved dearly. It brings her loved ones great comfort to know she is now in God’s loving embrace.

Calling hours will be held Friday, June 9, from 4-7 p.m., at Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne’s Church, 20 Boston Rd., Southborough, followed by a burial in Southborough Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent in Nancy’s memory to Mayo Clinic, 200 First St., SW, Rochester, MN 55905.

To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisfuneralparlor.com.