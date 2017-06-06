Phyllis Lussier, 79, of Hudson

Hudson – Phyllis Ann (Pickard) Lussier, 79, of Hudson, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Emerson Hospital, surrounded by her adoring family. She leaves behind her beloved husband of over 58 years, Raymond “Ray” T. Lussier.

In addition to her husband Ray, Ann is also survived by her three children, David B. Lussier and his wife Iris of Gainesville, Va., Stephen R. Lussier and his wife Marcia of Marlborough and Linda E. Gilroy of Hudson, and three grandchildren, Daniel Lussier, Deidre Lussier, and Sean Gilroy.

Ann was born Jan. 25, 1938 in Fort Fairfield, Maine during a blizzard, a daughter of two stranded Canadians, the late John and Helena (McLaughlin) Pickard, visiting from New Brunswick, Canada. Ann was raised in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada, where she graduated from high school and later earned her degree at the New Brunswick Teachers College; shortly thereafter she met a handsome, young Airman named Raymond Lussier, who was stationed at Loring Air Force Base. They married July 26, 1958 and later settled in Hudson in 1965 where she resided until she passed.

Ann was an avid card player and she especially enjoyed playing bridge. She loved to travel and experience new places; visiting Africa several times on Safari. Those that knew her remember her most for her great sense of humor and her caring nature. She volunteered and served as the Treasurer for Friends of the Hudson Senior Center. Ann will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Her memorial service was held Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home of Hudson. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

Memorial donations can be made in Ann’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.