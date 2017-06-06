Rose Z. DiTerlizzi, 90, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Rose Z. (Tonelli) DiTerlizzi, 90 of Shrewsbury, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Rose was born in Worcester, one of three children of Italian immigrants, Joseph and Franca (Riga) Tonelli. She graduated from Commerce High School, met and soon after married the man who became the “Love of her life” for the next 69 years, Jerry J. DiTerlizzi. They began their life together raising their family first in Worcester and moving to Shrewsbury where they enjoyed a neighborhood of friends and family for over 65 years.

Rose worked first as a sales representative for the former Touraine’s in White City before accepting a position as a bank cashier for the former Shawmut Bank for many years until retiring.

Rose in retirement became a fixture of Apple Home Care Inc. working alongside her daughter and best friend, Joni, to the age of 89. At one time, she also worked part-time for the Salon 124.

Rose’s husband, Jerry, passed away in 2008. She is survived by her cherished family, her three daughters, Lucille F. Cernak and her husband Charles of Southampton, Brenda J. Smith and her husband Jay of West Boylston, and Joni J. Milluzzo and her husband Anthony “Tony” of Sterling; the grandchildren she dearly loved, Eric C. Cernak and his wife Sarah and Tyler L. and Erika Rose Smith; two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Meghan; a sister-in-law, Lena DiTerlizzi; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends. In addition to her husband, Jerry, and parents, she joins in heaven, her brother, Anzo Tonelli; sister, Nancy Zecco; and pet dog, Daisy.

Rose was a member of St. Anne’s Church in Shrewsbury. An enthusiastic golfer all her life, Rose was a member of the Green Hill Women’s and Worcester County Women’s Golf Leagues. On most sunny days, Rose could always be found roaming the offices of Apple Home Care or on a golf course somewhere with Joni. Rose had a passion for painting, finding it peaceful and enjoyable. She produced numerous paintings that were given to family and friends and even a mural that exists in her home today. Rose and Jerry loved to dance and were part of the Froshinn Club Saturday night dance group.

In Rose’s life, her husband, her children and grandchildren always came first no matter what. She was the backbone of her family and remained devoted to them. She was a beautiful, selfless woman who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life; spending time with family and friends, family dinners, and golf. She truly believed that faith, family and friends were the most important aspects of life and had room in her heart for everyone she met. She was very generous with her love and time and helped anyone she could. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts but her loving and caring soul will not be forgotten.

Her funeral was held June 6 from the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, with a celebration of life Mass at St. Anne’s Church of Shrewsbury and burial at Mountain View Cemetery.

Memorial contributions made to the Jewish Health Care Hospice, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.

The DiTerlizzi family would like to thank the staff and medical teams of the Jewish Healthcare and Hospice for the care, comfort and compassion they gave to Rose during a difficult time.