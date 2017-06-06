Southborough Police seek suspect in gym theft

Southborough – Police Chief Kenneth Paulhus released this statement yesterday afternoon –

The Southborough Police Department is looking for any information regarding a Breaking and Entering that occurred at Pennant CrossFit, located on 12 Southville Road, at 3:47 A.M. on June 5, 2017.

A Concept 2 Model E Rowing Machine was taken from the building through the front door. The suspect is a heavy set white male, observed on video through the internal surveillance system.

Anyone able to provide further information after observing the attached video should contact Detective Keith Nichols or Lieutenant Sean James at the Southborough Police Detective Division (508) 485-2147.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Crossfit B&E