Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 | Posted by

Southborough Police seek suspect in gym theft

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Southborough – Police Chief Kenneth Paulhus released this statement yesterday afternoon –

The Southborough Police Department is looking for any information regarding a Breaking and Entering that occurred at Pennant CrossFit, located on 12 Southville Road, at 3:47 A.M. on June 5, 2017.

A Concept 2 Model E Rowing Machine was taken from the building through the front door.  The suspect is a heavy set white male, observed on video through the internal surveillance system.

Anyone able to provide further information after observing the attached video should contact Detective Keith Nichols or Lieutenant Sean James at the Southborough Police Detective Division (508) 485-2147.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

 

Crossfit B&E

 

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=88521

Posted by on Jun 6 2017. Filed under Police & Fire, Southborough, This Just In. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Community Advocate Staff: Karen, There is a database that has been started at the Westborough Town Hall. You can try...
  • Karen b: Is there any kind of list of patients that passed at the hospital? If so, how would I access it? Also are...
  • Max Jones: I like how you talked about bathtub refinishing being able to change the color of the original fixture. We...
  • Dave Miller: HI Elaine: Great article and timely. My only comment comes with your suggestion that the FHA loan with...
  • Ben Ramsey: Couldn’t have happened to a better guy, congrats!

Recently Added