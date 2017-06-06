Westborough to celebrate 15th annual spring festival

Submitted by the Rotary of Westborough Spring Festival Committee

This year marks the 15th annual Westborough Spring Festival (WSF), a family-focused event that will take place on June 10. This year’s event is extra special because we are celebrating it as a component of Westborough’s year-long celebration of its 300th anniversary. The Rotary Club of Westborough and the 300th Anniversary Committee worked in partnership over the past year to bring you a very special Family Fun Day – one that’s bigger and better than ever before!

The Rotary Club of Westborough would like to thank town officials, schools, nonprofit organizations and individual community members for their hard work in planning and delivering WSF. Further the Rotary Club of Westborough would like to take this opportunity to extend deep gratitude to our sponsors, without whom this fantastic community weekend would not be possible! Their giving not only supports this event, but also the charitable endeavors of the Rotary Club locally and internationally.

This year’s Spring Festival will take place on Saturday, June 10, with a rain date on Sunday, June 11. Events will take place at three primary locations: Lake Chauncy Fields, the Division of Massachusetts Fisheries & Wildlife Headquarters (MassWildlife) on Rabbit Hill Road and Sandra Pond on Upton Road.

We’re thrilled to present a schedule of events that offers something for everyone! Lace up your sneakers and join us at 8am for the 15th Annual 5K, which will start and finish at Lake Chauncy Fields. The fun continues throughout the day at Lake Chauncy with the return of some favorite events – Kids’ Carnival, live music performances, an amateur dog show, antique cars, a military encampment – and the addition of new ones – carnival rides, Massachusetts State Police K9 Demonstration, Roche Bros Grill, food trucks, the 1717 Tavern, “Main Street” businesses, community groups/non-profits, local artisans and so much more!

Head to the Open House at MassWildlife, where you can participate in interactive demonstrations, try your aim at archery, watch falconry demonstrations, take part in a scavenger hunt and enjoy this gem of a building, complete with a trout stream, located right here in our backyard on Rabbit Hill Road! Teams from MassWildlife will also be hosting fishing lessons at Sandra Pond. Bring your gear and hone your skills while enjoying the beauty of this tranquil Westborough spot!

As day turns to dusk bring your chairs and blankets to Lake Chauncy Fields for more live music performances by the 100th Town Chorus, SkyRise Theatre, a headliner performance by the SNG Band and an awesome display of fireworks – all brought to you by the 300th Anniversary Committee!

It’s sure to be a very special and memorable day. So mark your calendars! Bring your family, bring your friends. Invite guests from out of town and charge those cell phones to capture the day’s fun! It’s going to be a great day to celebrate Westborough!

Yours in celebration and in service,

Shelby Marshall, Bill Linnane and Paul Reilly

Event Chairs