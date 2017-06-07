After devastating illnesses strike couple, Northborough family reluctantly asks for help

By Bonnie Adams, Managing Editor

Northborough – It can be difficult to ask for help. But what is harder than that is to watch the ones that you love, the ones who have always been there for every moment of your life, good and bad, face a debilitating illness.

That is the stark reality one young Northborough woman, Katie Anne O’Mara, is facing right now as both her mother and stepfather deal with devastating illnesses. As such, the family is facing mounting financial pressure and have made the reluctant decision to ask for help by setting up a Gofundme page.

Three years ago, Katie Anne’s mother, Betsy Rothman, was diagnosed with Primary Immunodeficiency disease (PI). According to primaryimmune.org, PI diseases are a group of more than 300 rare, chronic disorders in which part of the body’s immune system is missing or functions improperly. These diseases are caused by hereditary or genetic defects, and, although some disorders present at birth or in early childhood, the disorders can affect anyone, regardless of age or gender. Some affect a single part of the immune system; others may affect one or more components of the system.

“She was always the backbone in our family, ensuring that we were always well taken care of,” Katie Anne said of her mother. “Now she is the one who needs to be cared for.”

With the immune deficiency came numerous hospital stays from various infections, pneumonia, kidney failure and liver failure which Betsy fought off each time, Katie Anne said. As Betsy’s condition worsened, she also developed other complications as well such as severe arthritis and a neck condition that is slowly limiting her ability to walk.

Then, a year ago, the family faced another devastating blow when Betsy’s husband Ron Rothman was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, after being in remission from the disease for 12 years.

As Ron had been Betsy’s sole caretaker, Katie Anne made the decision to take a leave from her job as a preschool teacher so she could be at home to help take care of her parents.

“I am an only child so I had to step up to the plate,” she said. “The parents that always were my biggest supporters now needed my support,” she said.

“Both of my parents are fighters but it has been very difficult physically, emotionally and financially,” she said. “With both out of work we not only have medical costs but household costs that we can’t afford because of the amount of money that is paid each month for treatments and medication to make the pain that both of them live with daily bearable.”

Katie Anne acknowledges asking for help is “extremely difficult – we all are hardworking driven individuals ourselves.”

Betsy was recently hospitalized, this time ending up in intensive care as she fights off a major infection.

“Life has certainly been very hard these past few years but through it all we have had each other. Now I am asking those who know us and can help to do so to ensure that both of my parents have their medical needs met and a suitable home to go back to when my mom can get out of the hospital,” she said.

“We have a long road ahead of us but together we can make it through,” she added.

To learn more about primary immunodeficiency diseases, visit http://primaryimmune.org/about-primary-immunodeficiencies.

To donate to the gofundme page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/6e23w-betsys-medical-fund.