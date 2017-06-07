Wednesday, June 7th, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton’s 50th annual Antiques and Arts Fair to be held June 17

Grafton – The Grafton Historical Society announced the 50th annual Antiques and Arts Fair, will be held Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Grafton Common. There will be dozens of antiques and collectibles booths, music, food concessions, and artisans demonstrating their crafts, among numerous other attractions.

“We are very pleased to be hosting the 50th Antiques and Arts Fair in Grafton this year. We invite everyone to come and share in this wonderful annual tradition,” said Nancy Therrien, Grafton Historical Society president. “Whether you’re searching for treasures, learning about crafts, or enjoying some food and music, it’s sure to be a fun day.”

In addition to the many vendors displaying their antiques and wares, there will be an appraisal table where, for a small fee, visitors can learn the value of their antiques and family heirlooms. Artisans also will be on hand providing demonstrations on basket making and other traditional crafts. As a backdrop to the festivities, Kelly Clark and his band will entertain the crowd with live music on the bandstand.

Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are free. Look for discount coupons in local businesses and The Grafton News. For more information, call 508-839-0000 or email graftonmahistory@gmail.com.

In case of rain, the fair will be held at the Millbury Street Elementary School, 105 Millbury St., Grafton.

