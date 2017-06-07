Wednesday, June 7th, 2017 | Posted by

Mary G. Silva, 94, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Mary G. (Martinelli) Silva, 94, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Shrewsbury Nursing Home.

Mary was born and raised in Bristol, R.I. to the late Sylvio and Christina (Vendetti) Martinelli. She was a pharmaceutical manufacturer for Astra Pharmaceutical for many years retiring in her 50s.

She was a faithful member of St. Anne’s Church in Shrewsbury. She loved playing cards, shopping and spending time with family and her friends.

Mary’s husband of 55 years, Frank Silva, passed away in 2000. She is survived by two sons, Robert D. Silva and his wife Ruth of Oxford and Richard J. Silva and his wife Kathy of Naples, Maine; a grandson, Brian Silva and his wife Debbie of Brookfield; two great-grandsons, Zachary and Ethan Silva, both of Brookfield; and nieces and nephews.  She was predeceased by three brothers, Albert, Joseph and Oliver Diodatti, and two sisters, Emily DiGiorgio and Virginia Botelho.

Mary’s family would like to thank the staff at Shrewsbury Nursing Home for the care and compassion she received.

Services for Mary will be held Thursday, June 8 from the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Anne’s Church, 130 Boston Tpke., Shrewsbury. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum, of Worcester.  A period of calling hour will be held Thursday morning from 8-9:30 a.m. in the funeral home prior to departure for her funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or to Shrewsbury Nursing Home Activities Program, 40 Julio Dr., Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

To share your thoughts and memories of Mary, please visit her personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com.

