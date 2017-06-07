Ward F. Maue, 88, of Hudson

Hudson – Ward F. Maue was called home to God Saturday, June 3, 2017, surrounded by his loving daughters.

He was born June 14, 1928 in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of Mabel (Hoffman) and Henry Maue. Ward entered the U.S. Army in 1951, serving his country at home and abroad in the Korean Conflict, Vietnam Conflict, and on multiple peacekeeping tours in Germany and Korea, earning a Purple Heart for injuries suffered in Vietnam, before retiring honorably in 1971 with the rank of Staff Sargent.

After retiring from the U.S. Army to reside in Townsend, Leominster, and Hudson, Ward embarked upon a long and treasured 20-year career with Digital Equipment Corporation, retiring from there in 1992 to enjoy his grandchildren and to travel with his wife, Betty, in their RV to visit their relatives, friends from his years in the service, and new friends gained in their travels and winter residence at the MacDill AFB campground.

Ward was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth, and by his beloved son-in-law, James Derby. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Maue Sprague and husband Glenn Sprague, Christine Derby, and Rebecca Jones and husband Frederick Jones. He was a very proud grandfather to Erin and Jeffrey Derby, Michael Sprague and Colleen Jones. He also leaves his brother, Henry N.E. Maue of Buffalo N.Y.

There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the Massachusetts Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon for the family.

For those who wish to honor his memory, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.