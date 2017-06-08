Thursday, June 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Annual senior conference a success

Seniors enjoy lunch at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School
Photo/Jean Barilla

By Jean Barilla, Contributing Writer

Marlborough – The 37th annual Senior Conference took place April 20 at the Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough. State senator Jamie Eldridge has hosted the conference for the past nine years. The day started with breakfast for the approximately 400 seniors that attended the free event, followed by time to visit the vendor and informational exhibits and attend workshops.

County and state representatives shared information geared to help and protect seniors. From the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Director of Community Affairs Valentino Capobianco explained the SafetyNet Program that assists in locating people with Alzheimer’s or dementia who are missing and the TRIAD program for helping seniors avoid scams or elder abuse. Office of the Attorney General Community Engagement Division coordinators Timothy Depin and Rodrigo Plaza hosted a workshop on avoiding telemarketing and financial scams. Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant welcomed the seniors and gave a talk warning of IRS scams.

The Assabet team served lunch, and attendees were encouraged to take home the geranium plants decorating the lunch tables. There were health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and hearing by the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Vocalist and pianist Ed McCarron entertained the seniors who visited the vendor exhibits. The day ended with many door prizes for the lucky ticket holders.

