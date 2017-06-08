Free science program for girls at Marlborough Library

Marlborough – The Marlborough Public Library, 35 W. Main St., will offer a free Girls’ Science Interactive Program, Saturdays, June 10, 17, July 1 and 8, from 10 a.m.-noon. This program is intended for girls in Grades 3 through 5. It is a drop-in program, with no registration required.

Girls’ Science Interactive is a youth-led nonprofit organization that provides free STEM programs for elementary and middle school girls to spark their interest in science. The program aims to show young girls that science can be fun and exciting by performing hands-on experiments to explore areas such as energy and matter, global warming and renewable energy, astronomy, chemistry and neuroscience.

For more information, call 508-624-6900. For times and days of events, or to register online, visit the calendar of events at bit.ly/MarlboroughLibraryEvents.