Grafton student wins regional gymnastic competition

Grafton/Shrewsbury – Sophia Harper, 16, of Grafton, is a sophomore at Grafton High School and an XCel Platinum gymnast at the Gymnastics Learning Center in Shrewsbury. After a strong first-place finish at the Massachusetts XCel Gymnastics State Championship, she earned a spot on the seven-gymnast Massachusetts Regional Team. At regional competition, Harper again took first place in the all-around competition, leading Massachusetts to win the competition against teams from all of New England and New York.