Thursday, June 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton student wins regional gymnastic competition

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Sophia Harper
photo/submitted

Grafton/Shrewsbury – Sophia Harper, 16, of Grafton, is a sophomore at Grafton High School and an XCel Platinum gymnast at the Gymnastics Learning Center in Shrewsbury. After a strong first-place finish at the Massachusetts XCel Gymnastics State Championship, she earned a spot on the seven-gymnast Massachusetts Regional Team. At regional competition, Harper again took first place in the all-around competition, leading Massachusetts to win the competition against teams from all of New England and New York.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=88728

Posted by on Jun 8 2017. Filed under Business, Byline Stories, Grafton, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...
  • Community Advocate Staff: Karen, There is a database that has been started at the Westborough Town Hall. You can try...
  • Karen b: Is there any kind of list of patients that passed at the hospital? If so, how would I access it? Also are...
  • Max Jones: I like how you talked about bathtub refinishing being able to change the color of the original fixture. We...
  • Dave Miller: HI Elaine: Great article and timely. My only comment comes with your suggestion that the FHA loan with...

Recently Added